Penticton News

Penticton Search and Rescue helped an injured hiker in the Skaha Bluffs

Rescued hiker with long line

Photo: PENSAR PenSAR heads out to the Skaha Bluffs to help rescue an injured hiker Saturday

The Penticton and District Search and Rescue team was tasked out to help injured subject in the Skaha Bluffs on Saturday.

In a social media post, the volunteer team said their crews first tried a land and load extraction, but couldn't make it work with the subject’s location.

So the team transitioned to a Class D Fixed Line (long line) rescue from the helicopter, with ground crews and the rope team on scene to assist.

"The subject and their group were very well prepared, they had a first aid kit, extra layers, and had the injured person in a sling and a space blanket when rescuers arrived," PenSAR said in their post.

"They also made the smart decision not to hike out through the wet, slippery terrain, which helped keep everyone safe."

PenSAR said the injured person was safely transferred to BCEHS for further care.

"A huge thank you to Eclipse Helicopters for the smooth and efficient teamwork on scene."

The not-for-profit organization responds, free of charge, 24/7/365 and urges people not to wait for the situation to become dire before calling for help.