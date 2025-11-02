Penticton News

Penticton Fire Department and PenSAR hosting open house today

Check out the rescue teams

Photo: City of Penticton Penticton Fire Department hosting open house.

Come join Penticton emergency crews on Sunday for their open houses and behind-the-scenes tour.

The whole family is welcome at Firehall #2 at 285 Dawson Avenue to enjoy demonstrations from the Penticton Fire Department, along with the chance to talk to members of the crew, and a BBQ hot dog lunch by donation to support local causes.

Grab your pumpkin from Halloween and watch it fly in the "Pumpkin Drop" event, also by donation from the heights of a PFD ladder.

The event will be on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to attend at 285 Dawson Avenue.

Pop over to the Penticton and District Search and Rescue (PenSAR) Hall, where crews will be unveiling their Mobile Command Unit.

PenSAR said this is a "major upgrade" for their ability to coordinate rescue operations.

"Outfitted with communications technology, mapping systems, a space for on-scene planning and of course a coffee machine, this unit will serve as the operational hub during emergencies. Whether it’s a missing hiker, injured mountain biker, or wildfire support," they said.

"A big thank you to our community, sponsors, local and provincial government partners who helped make this possible."

This investment in safety and preparedness means we’re more equipped than ever to respond quickly, efficiently, and effectively when every second counts.

The SAR Hall open house runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 251 Dawson Avenue.