South Okanagan wineries hosting 13 annual Holiday Cheer Open House

Holiday cheer at wineries

Save the date for The Heart of Wine Country 13th Annual Holiday Cheer Open House

Head out to wineries surrounding Okanagan Falls and Skaha Lake in a couple weeks to partake in the Heart of Wine Country™ 13th annual Holiday Cheer Open House.

Wineries around the South Okanagan will be hosting festive tastings and experiences from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Each winery will also be collecting for the Food Bank, so attendees are encouraged to drop off your non-perishable items.

Participating wineries include:

Black Market Wine Co: Open Sat & Sun for tastings. Tastings are $10 or waived with a non-perishable food donation. All proceeds will be donated to the Purple Pantry. Doug’s Homestead will be serving smokies on the grill, s’mores, and mulled wine by the fire. For more details visit blackmarket.ca.

Blasted Church Vineyards: Open on Saturday, come by to take a photo with Santa (pets welcome) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., complimentary mulled wine, wine tasting, complimentary bottle gift-wrapping, gift shopping. Visit blastedchurch.com for more event details.

Bonamici Cellars: Open Sat & Sun for complimentary wine tasting along with chocolate and artisan cheese pairings. More information at bonamicicellars.com

Lakeboat Winery: Open for a festive tasting experience featuring wine and charcuterie flights from Doug’s Homestead. More details at lakeboatwinery.com

Liquidity Wines: Open Sat & Sun for a festive wine tasting with Rosé for Holidays. Classic rosé served four unique ways—including three holiday-inspired cocktails. For more information visit liquiditywines.com.

Meyer Family Vineyards & Mayhem Wines: Open on Saturday for wine tasting with warm treats, and live music from noon to 3 p.m. Attendees get a festive cocktail on arrival. Stay warm by the bonfire while sipping mulled wine—s’mores and hot chocolate for the kid. Tickets are $15 per person, and kids are free, dogs are welcome on-leash. Tickets available at mfvwines.com or mayhemwines.com.

Nighthawk Vineyards: Open on Saturday for a festive celebration with complimentary tastings, then wander through a cozy Christmas Market featuring local artisans and gourmet treats. More details at nighthawkvineyards.com

Noble Ridge Winery: Open Sat & Sun for complimentary tastings. Plus, sign up in advance for one of their festive holiday workshops: Boards & Brushstrokes on Saturday or Merry Grinchmas (Grinch Tree making) on Sunday. More details and workshop tickets at nobleridge.com.

See Ya Later Ranch: Open on Saturday for festive complimentary tastings. Visit sylranch.com for wine shop info and details.

Stag’s Hollow Winery: Open Sat & Sun for complimentary tastings by reservation, accommodating walk-ins if there is availability. Enter to win a holiday prize pack, and check out the mini-market featuring local culinary artisans.

Wild Goose Winery: Open on Saturday for a complimentary wine tastings with paired bites, live music by Steve Jones (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.), homemade Christmas sugar cookies available with a minimum $5 donation to the local food bank, hot mulled wine and apple cider available for purchase.