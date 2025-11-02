Penticton News

South Okanagan fire crews come out for Halloween fun

Fire Departments across the South Okanagan welcomed in families and kids on Friday night for some Halloween festivities.

In Penticton, fire crews joined in the fun at Nightmare on Front Street, a free event presented by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association.

Down in Oliver, the department hosted a Halloween Station at the local high school.

And even further south in Osoyoos, firefighters welcomed people with a table for trick-or-treat on Main Street.

"Our team had a wonderful time seeing all the creative costumes and even meeting some little recruit firefighters," Osoyoos Fire Rescue said in a social media post.

Check out the photo galleries to see photos from the festivities.