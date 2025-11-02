Penticton News
South Okanagan fire crews come out for Halloween fun
Fire crews join Halloween
Photo: Mike Biden
Fire Departments across the South Okanagan welcomed in families and kids on Friday night for some Halloween festivities.
In Penticton, fire crews joined in the fun at Nightmare on Front Street, a free event presented by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association.
Down in Oliver, the department hosted a Halloween Station at the local high school.
And even further south in Osoyoos, firefighters welcomed people with a table for trick-or-treat on Main Street.
"Our team had a wonderful time seeing all the creative costumes and even meeting some little recruit firefighters," Osoyoos Fire Rescue said in a social media post.
Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
