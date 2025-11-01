Penticton News

South Okanagan Similkameen SPCA in need of cat food donations

In dire need of cat food

Photo: Pixabay stock image BC SPCA Food Bank needs help stocking shleves

The South Okanagan Similkameen SPCA is putting out a plea for donations for cat food, with their food bank shelves having run dry.

The rescue said they are looking for both dry and canned food for their cats.

"Our shelter is very lucky to be sponsored by Hill's Pet Nutrition to ensure our residents eat a healthy and consistent diet, but our food bank - which is available to any members of our community (and sometimes our resident picky eaters) has run out," Animal Care Supervisor Holly Williams said.

The donated food is given out to people and their animals in need in the community and is a heavily relied-upon resource for many.

Donations can be dropped off at 2200 Dartmouth Dr., Penticton, anytime from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The rescue even has an Amazon wishlist if people can't stop by but still want to help out.

While monetary donations go to help animals in the community, they might not go directly to the food bank, which is why physical items are best.

Pet food and supplies are available for pick up seven days a week, year-round. Contact [email protected] or 250-493-0136 for any special requests.