Penticton News

Still time to support kids in the South Okanagan and potentially win cash

One ticket, two charities!

Photo: SOSMF Upgrades to the pediatric ward at Penticton Regional Hospital are top of mind for raffle fundraiser.

There is still time to help enhance care for women and children have top-tier care in the South Okanagan and help feed local kids, all while also potentially winning up to $75K.

The Feedway Foundation’s Penticton Breakfast Club has partnered with the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation on a raffle, proceeds from which will go toward purchasing vital equipment for the Women and Children’s Health Centre at Penticton Regional Hospital.

"This includes new breast pumps, baby scales, and delivery beds to improve the care and comfort of expectant mothers. Funds will also support renovations to the pediatric playroom, creating a more welcoming and engaging space for children receiving care," reads a press release.



"In addition, a portion of the proceeds will support The Penticton Breakfast Club, operated by The Feedway Foundation, which provides healthy, nutritious breakfasts to kids in local schools — currently serving more than 1,000 meals a week and growing."

The new gear at Penticton Regional Hospital will be widespread in nature, including top-of-the-line equipment for expectant mothers, newborns, and technology to track vital signs remotely.

One item on the wish list is called a "Panda Warmer," which is specifically for newborns during their critical first few days in the world.

"The Panda Warmer is a game-changer for newborn care. It allows us to focus entirely on the baby and their family, without being distracted by complicated equipment. Having more Panda Warmers in Penticton means we can give our tiniest patients the safest, warmest welcome into the world," said Andrea Frederick, a nurse at PRH.

Another upgrade will be to the pediatric patient lounge.

"Hospital visits can be scary for kids. A dedicated pediatric lounge gives them a space to just be kids—to play, relax, and feel safe. It’s a small change that makes a huge difference in their healing journey,” Frederick said.



The charitable raffle is still open, with ticket prices as follows:

1 ticket for $10

5 tickets for $20

25 tickets for $50

100 tickets for $100

Tickets will be available up until a total value of $1.5M, half of which will go to the winner, and the other half of which will be split between the SOS Medical Foundation and The Feedway.

Purchase tickets online here, and learn more about the goals of the fundraising online here.



Or, find tickets for sale during business hours at:

City Centre Pharmacy, 187 Nanaimo Ave (Penticton)

The Feedway, 116 Green Mountain Road (Penticton)

SOS Café, 550 Carmi Ave (inside Penticton Regional Hospital

Pharmasave Okanagan Falls, 5217 9th Ave, Highway 97 South