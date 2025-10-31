Penticton News
Lower Similkameen Indian Band announces warning of potential landslide activity
Slide warning announced
A "Slope Monitor Warning" has been issued for the Ashnola area in the Similkameen.
This is an automated warning that comes from the Slope Monitoring System which tracks potential slide activity.
"At this time this is only a warning that slopes may be compromised by incoming weather," reads the warning from the Lower Similkameen Indian Band.
It is not a formal alert at this time. The LSIB will continue monitoring proactively.
"Should you spot slope movement, get to a safe place away from the area and then call 911 to report it," the news release reads.
The warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 1 through 3 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4.
