Penticton city council to deliberate new bylaw aimed at safety from harassment in public spaces

Penticton city council will soon deliberate a proposed bylaw revision aimed at making public spaces safer.

The "Safe Public Places" bylaw will be presented to council on Nov. 4 during their regular meeting.

The bylaw is "designed to prevent public nuisance on public property — by clearly identifying harassment as one of the behaviours that can interfere with people’s ability to safely use shared spaces," according to a press release issued Friday.

RCMP have the authority on criminal matters, but the proposed new bylaw would give the city and RCMP "a new tool to respond to harassment in public places that constitutes a public nuisance rather than a form of criminal harassment."

In those cases, a $500 fine could be issued under the city’s bylaws.

“This bylaw is rooted in our commitment to fostering inclusive, respectful public spaces where everyone feels safe and included,” said Julie Czeck, general manager of public safety and partnerships.

“Discriminatory harassment undermines that sense of belonging. This bylaw gives us a fair and locally grounded way to address harmful behaviours and uphold the dignity and safety of all community members.”

The proposed changes stem from a request from the South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services.

That group asked council to support anti-racism efforts and explore a bylaw similar to one that has been implemented in Calgary.

"City staff worked with SOICS, the RCMP and Bylaw Services to make sure the bylaw is enforceable and legally sound," reads the press release.

"The bylaw also updates other rules to make enforcement clearer and more consistent. These include new definitions for disorderly conduct and obstruction, and changes to how behaviours like loitering and solicitation are handled."

For more information and to read the full report click here.