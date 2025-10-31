Penticton News

50/50 raffle benefitting South Okanagan-Similkameen kids going live

50/50 for the kids

Photo: OSNS OSNS in Penticton launches annual Share-A-Smile campaign.

The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre will officially launch its Share-A-Smile fall fundraising 50/50 raffle this weekend.

On Saturday Nov. 1, tickets sales will open for the raffle, which could see a lucky winner take home up to $10,000 of the $20,000 maximum jackpot.

All funds raised will go back to OSNS' work in the community supporting children, youth and families with developmental needs.

"By purchasing a raffle ticket, supporters are investing in the future of children and youth in our region. We are thrilled to bring back the Share-a-Smile 50/50 raffle for the third year in a row and give our community the chance to contribute to OSNS in a fun and impactful way," reads a press release issued Friday.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m., and the draw will be on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available online here.

For more information on OSNS and the work they do in the South Okanagan-SImilkameen community, click here.