South Okanagan Member of Parliament Helena Konanz hopes 'catch-and-release' policies will end soon

Photo: Contributed Helena Konanz in the House of Commons Oct. 30, 2025.

Conservative South Okanagan Member of Parliament Helena Konanz says she hopes "catch-and-release" policies are on the way out, addressing problems of recidivism in the House of Commons this week.

On Thursday, Konanz stood during debate period to speak about Bill C-14, the recently-introduced "Bail and Sentencing Reform Act," which aims to tighten bail laws and allow tougher sentences for certain crimes.

Konanz said safety is the "number one issue" across her riding of Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay.

She cited the story of an offender in Oliver that a local woman named Angela at shared with her.

"[Angela] wrote: 'There is a repeat offender that lives a block away from my house who is a known drug dealer, who is also well known for break and entries/theft. He’s sent to jail at least once a year and let out the next day. He’s on probation but it doesn’t stop him. How is this protecting the community if he’s constantly released. This isn’t fishing, why the catch and release? Why would he stop if he never has to face any consequences?'" Konanz said during the debate session.

"Angela is right: Catch and release is a failure to uphold public safety and Canadians' rights. It also does nothing to reform the behaviour of offenders if they do not face any consequences."

Konanz also referenced a shocking murder in a neighbouring Okanagan riding and shared her support for a bill aimed at preventing such crimes. Bailey McCourt was murdered in broad daylight in Kelowna in July. Her ex-husband, who had just three hours before been convicted of domestic violence but not sentence to time behind bars, stands accused of the crime.

Bill C-225, dubbed Bailey's Law, was introduced by Kamloops MP Frank Caputo and would automatically make the killing of an intimate partner an act of first degree murder. It would also bar someone arrested for an intimate partner offence from being released by a peace officer if they had been convicted of a similar offence in the previous five years.

" I know the member for Kamloops—Thompson—Nicola and I have been in contact with both families," Konanz said.

"They are clear in their cause that the government must change our laws to protect victims of intimate partner violence so this never happens again."