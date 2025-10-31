Penticton News

Penticton residents voice concerns regarding proposed 50-unit temporary housing project

Pushback on tiny homes

Casey Richardson

Tensions are high in the City of Penticton regarding a proposed 50-unit temporary housing project.

BC Housing announced plans last week to seek city council support at Tuesday’s upcoming meeting for the provincially funded development.

Then, a citizen group came together, airing concerns about the rapid timeline. The group started an online petition, which as of Thursday, has more than 1200 signatures.

Other residents took to the area to oppose the build, calling for transparency and consultation for nearby residents and businesses. They declined to interview with Castanet at this time.

Julie Czeck, the City of Penticton's general manager of public safety, said the city has been advocating for months for a solution in response to the Fairview encampment and help unhoused individuals.

“The 50 tiny homes with intensive wrap-around supports are for residents who have been in our shelter system and [are] stuck. As an example, we've had individuals in the shelter that have been there for in excess of 600 days,” Czeck said.

“So what we're looking to do is unclog the bottleneck in our system, to allow people to move through into housing, and then have folks from the encampment have spaces ideally in the shelters.”

Penticton Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee released a statement earlier this week, saying she wants to see more details on the project.

Czeck said there will be housing conditions agreement, which residents would have to sign.

“I think the key thing to remember is that these folks will be required to be engaged in programming and case management, so they'd have professional supports from trained mental health and health staff in identifying and addressing mental health concerns, substance use issues, or really any personal goal, like life skills in supporting them with to the ultimate goal of reaching permanent housing," Czeck said.

Some residents feel the chance to provide feedback on the proposal isn’t long enough.

“Should council wish to direct staff to do those further engagements, we would welcome that opportunity to have the province come and share more information with the community,” Czeck said, adding that they also invited residents to ask questions during Wednesday's open house.

Dog owners have also expressed disappointment in seeing the park go.

"Staff are considering other sites and doing due diligence to see whether another facility could be possible in the future," Czeck said.

Council will be discussing the Temporary Use Permit for 616 Okanagan Ave. East on Tuesday.

Residents still have until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to send written comments to council and city staff by emailing [email protected]. Submissions must include residents' names and addresses.