Last days to bid on South Okanagan Women in Need Society silent auction items
Make a bid, help women
There are just a few days left to bid on silent auction items to help women and children fleeing domestic violence in the South Okanagan.
The South Okanagan Women in Need Society, or SOWINS, is currently hosting its "Inspiring Hope" silent auction, with all proceeds going towards their work in the community.
"From local experiences to weekend getaways and practical packages, there’s something for everyone," reads a press release from SOWINS.
"Every bid helps women, youth, and children in our community rebuild their lives after violence."
Bidding is down to the final days. The auction closes on Sunday, Nov. 2 at 11:55 p.m.
There are many items up for bids, from gift baskets to spa packages to getaway packages to event tickets, and more.
Browse the auction and place a bid before it's too late online here.
SOWINS is a non-profit organization. More information on their work can be found here.
