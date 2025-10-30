Penticton News

South Okanagan man led police on dangerous vehicle chase before fleeing on foot

Photo: Castanet Penticton Law Court.

A South Okanagan man who led police on a dangerous car chase has a history of vehicular crimes and theft.

Michael S. Johnson, born in 1983, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to multiple charges.

Court heard that on September 14, 2024, police were contacted to report that Johnson and another woman, renters of a storage facility on Enterprise Way in Oliver, had been seen on surveillance video stealing from two storage units that were not theirs.

Johnson was later caught with items on the list of reported stolen items in his vehicle, a mix of video games and related items. Police also found evidence of drug use and a knife.

Then on October 23, 2024, Johnson led police on a wild chase in a stolen vehicle.

RCMP had attended an encampment off a forest service road near Naramata in response to a report of theft of fuel and tools.

A constable spoke to Johnson at the scene, before Johnson ran to a silver SUV, fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed with the rear hatch door still open, allowing tools to fly out everywhere.

A nearby police officer in an unmarked vehicle heard the radio call and saw Johnson driving erratically, passing other vehicles dangerously.

A spike belt was set up in the area Johnson was heading, but that was unsuccessful in capturing the vehicle, as he turned around.

Later, a constable saw the vehicle driving at approximately 120 kilometres per hour in a 60 kilometre per hour zone in the Naramata area.

Multiple police officers were involved by this time, as Johnson continued to drive dangerously and executed u-turns, driving north and south.

Police began to close in from both ends of Naramata Road.

Johnson began driving even more dangerously, nearly hitting a police car that had stopped in the middle of the road in an attempt to get Johnson to stop.

Then, Johnson crashed into a City of Penticton work truck near Poplar Grove Road at Naramata Road.

Johnson ran away on foot towards Okanagan Lake into an orchard, despite being told he was under arrest.

Multiple police officers and a dog pursued on foot, and searched the orchard.

Johnson was found hiding in an abandoned, burned-out residence on the orchard property. He was arrested at that time.

A vehicle key fob was also in the building nearby, that was confirmed to belong to the vehicle Johnson had been driving during the chase.

Johnson had outstanding warrants at the time, plus driving and probation restrictions.

He has an extensive criminal history related to being on the road including a history of breaching release orders, driving while prohibited, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.

Johnson is currently in custody. Court had been prepared to proceed with sentencing, when the judge noted Johnson's Indigenous heritage and asked why a Gladue report had not been ordered.

Gladue reports are a tool used in the Canadian justice system to provide information about the unique circumstances of an Indigenous person, which the judge may then use to have a fuller picture of the potential impacts of intergenerational trauma that may contribute to criminal acts as an adult.

The judge also asked for a standard pre-sentence report.

Johnson's matter was adjourned pending those reports, and he will face sentencing at a later date.