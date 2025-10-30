Penticton News

Man who attacked two women in a Penticton bathroom to remain in psychiatric hospital

Photo: Glacier Media File Photo Man who attacked multiple women to remain under supervision

A man who broke into a women's washroom in Penticton and repeatedly punched a woman in the head will remain in forensic psychiatric hospital custody.

Steven Rennhack, 33, was found not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder on Feb. 27, 2020, related to the washroom assault in Penticton which occurred in 2019.

In early 2020, Rennhack also attempted to suffocate his stepmother with a pillow and tried to stab her multiple times.

He has a history of substance use including drugs and alcohol. In October 2019, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and began treatment with an injectable antipsychotic.

Rennhack was sentenced to serve an indefinite detention order in a forensic hospital, where he has remained since.

According to the decision published recently by the BC Review Board, Chambers most recent hearing took place on May 2, 2025 to review the custody disposition.

The board received reports from his treating psychiatrist, social workers, and a review board liaison.

Rennhack started this year on the minimum security unit and FPH staff described him "as pleasant, polite and cooperative."

"There have been no indications that he experienced delusional thoughts, and he did not display any signs of violence or aggression this year," the decision reads.

Rennhack went through 68 drug screens in the past year and the tests did not reveal any positive results for substances that were inconsistent with his medication.

The board said due to his prescribed medication, the tests returned several false positives for fentanyl, which were invariably determined to be erroneous on second testing.

Due to this, Rennhack’s access to the community was "undeservedly suspended" for several months.

Despite reports that Rennhack has gained better insight into his illness, the doctor said he will be unable to manage daily life on his own.

"The treatment team plans for Mr. Rennhack to continue to reside at [the forensic hospital] until he can be transitioned to the Community Transitional Care program, at a supportive housing facility in the vicinity of [the hospital]."

Rennhack is still believed to be a "significant threat to the safety of the public."

The board agreed that he should remain at the forensic hospital and ordered a custody disposition, reviewable in 12 months.