Penticton News

Traffic changes coming to Highway 97 slide site north of Summerland as repair work begins

Repairs starting at slide site

Photo: Ministry of TranBC file photo Slide site on Highway 97 north of Summerland

Work to finish off repairs on Highway 97 north of Summerland is starting on Monday, bringing with it traffic pattern changes that will remain in place until spring 2027.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit announced on Wednesday that the $23.2-million contract awarded in the summer will begin work.

The major Okanagan highway has been subject to frequent traffic disruptions since a rockslide first tumbled onto it in August 2023.

The ministry completed its temporary stabilization work at the end of November 2024 between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake.

The site was shut down for the winter months, and work hasn't continued since then, with the road remaining at two lanes.

Emil Anderson Construction Inc. will be completing the next phase of work on Highway 97 between Callan Road and North Beach Road.

This includes painting new traffic lines and reducing cones and traffic structures to direct traffic for the duration of the repair work.

Drivers in the area are advised by the ministry to expect delays.

"During construction, brief highway closures may be required between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. These will be limited to no more than two per day and will last no more than 20 minutes," the ministry said.

"Closures will be scheduled only when necessary and will occur intermittently throughout the project. Site-preparation work will include rock scaling and controlled blasting."

Work will be taking place Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with potential for weekend periods.

The ministry said no traffic-affecting work will take place on holidays or long weekends.

"Drivers are asked to use caution through the area, obey posted speed limits and follow the directions of traffic-control personnel."

They added that any impacts to Highway 97 traffic during construction will be communicated via traffic advisories and posted to Drive BC.

The work is estimated to return the highway to its original four-lane configuration by the spring of 2027.