RDOS rescind water quality advisory for lower zone of the Okanagan Falls water system

Photo: Pixabay RDOS rescinded water restrictions in OK Falls

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen rescinded the water quality advisory for the entire Lower Zone of the Okanagan Falls water system on Wednesday.

The advisory was issued earlier in the month due to a pump failure.

The RDOS said residents can expect to see improved water quality after flushing the Lower Zone distribution system on Monday and Tuesday.

Residents complained about brown water, which the RDOS said they were addressing.

"The RDOS would also like to remind all business owners/operators (hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, restaurants, wineries, stores) and public facilities operators that it is the responsibility of said establishments to notify their customers of the rescinded Water Quality Advisory," the news release said.

Any questions can be directed to RDOS Public Works at 250-490-4135 during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For after-hours water emergencies, please call RDOS Regional Dispatch at 250-490-4141.