RDOS rescind water quality advisory for lower zone of the Okanagan Falls water system
Water advisory rescinded
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen rescinded the water quality advisory for the entire Lower Zone of the Okanagan Falls water system on Wednesday.
The advisory was issued earlier in the month due to a pump failure.
The RDOS said residents can expect to see improved water quality after flushing the Lower Zone distribution system on Monday and Tuesday.
Residents complained about brown water, which the RDOS said they were addressing.
"The RDOS would also like to remind all business owners/operators (hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, restaurants, wineries, stores) and public facilities operators that it is the responsibility of said establishments to notify their customers of the rescinded Water Quality Advisory," the news release said.
Any questions can be directed to RDOS Public Works at 250-490-4135 during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For after-hours water emergencies, please call RDOS Regional Dispatch at 250-490-4141.
More Penticton News
- So long and farewell, XOliver - 4:53 pm
- 'Hitting everybody so hard'Alberta - 4:48 pm
- Jill Biden's ex chargedUnited States - 4:40 pm
- New housing society formedNelson - 4:20 pm
- Sketchy driving before crashKelowna - 4:15 pm
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$435,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Todd South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel