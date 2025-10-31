Penticton News

Apex Ski Club hosting annual Warren Miller film showing

Get stoked for ski season

Photo: Apex Ski Club Apex Ski Club is hosting their annual Warren Miller movie night

The Apex Ski Club is getting locals excited for the snowy season by hosting a special viewing night for Warren Miller's newest film.

Sno-ciety is the 76th film in the franchise and is a celebration of the spirit of winter and the community of snow sports

The film weaves in new footage shot on location at Scottish Highlands, British Columbia and Denver.

The Apex Ski Club said the annual tradition is a great way to get everybody eager to hit the slopes.

Sno-ciety will be shown on Nov. 14 at Penticton's Cleland Theatre, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are being sold in select stores: IGA Penticton , Neighbourhood Brewery, One Boardshop and Freeride Boardshop ahead of the event. A limited amount of tickets will be available at the door.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the ski club.