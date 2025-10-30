Sparkling wine from Naramata Bench winery funds programs for new parents in the South Okanagan
Wine honours lost child
Owners of a winery along the Naramata Bench are helping fund programs for new parents in the South Okanagan, while honouring the life of their own lost child.
The Little King Sparkling Wine from Elephant Island Winery is described as a "bottle born of grief, transformed into hope."
Del and Miranda Halladay created the wine in 2005 to honour their first child, Rex, who died in infancy.
More than two decades later, Little King has raised over $80,000 for children’s health, supporting BC Children’s Hospital for many years before shifting in 2024 to supporting OneSky.
Now, each bottle sold of The Little King funds programs for parents, including prenatal education, postpartum support, and community networks.
“Rex taught us the fragility of life, but also the strength of community,” Miranda Halladay said in the news release.
“This wine honours him by helping other families through their first steps. To us, there’s nothing more meaningful than raising a glass in his name.”
The Halladays said the goal is to donate $10,000 by year-end. To purchase a bottle, click here.
Progress will be tracked online and on social media.
