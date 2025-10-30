Penticton News
Reminder: 'Nightmare on Front Street' event coming to Penticton
Nightmare on Front Street
Halloween is approaching, and Front Street in Penticton is getting ready.
On Friday Oct. 31, join the fun at "Nightmare on Front Street," a free event presented by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association.
There will be a costume contest, face painting, a bouncy castle and photo booth, pumpkin decorating, live music, food and drinks.
Plus, trick-or-treating will be available at local businesses.
The family-friendly event is open to all, and takes place from 4 to 6 p.m.
