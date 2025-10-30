283048
Penticton News  

Reminder: 'Nightmare on Front Street' event coming to Penticton

Nightmare on Front Street

Chelsea Powrie - Oct 29, 2025 / 7:00 pm | Story: 580871

Halloween is approaching, and Front Street in Penticton is getting ready.

On Friday Oct. 31, join the fun at "Nightmare on Front Street," a free event presented by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association.

There will be a costume contest, face painting, a bouncy castle and photo booth, pumpkin decorating, live music, food and drinks.

Plus, trick-or-treating will be available at local businesses.

The family-friendly event is open to all, and takes place from 4 to 6 p.m.

