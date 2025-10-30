Acclaimed Indigenous food sovereignty documentary coming to Penticton for special screening
'Striking,' 'Deeply hopeful'
An acclaimed documentary about Indigenous food sovereignty is coming to Penticton for a special screening.
Tempest Theatre, in partnership with the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen, will host the showing of the film "Tea Creek" on Nov. 7.
"Tea Creek follows Indigenous leader and entrepreneur Jacob Beaton as he transforms his family farm into a thriving Indigenous-led training centre in Gitxsan territory. Directed by Dene filmmaker Ryan Dickie, the film offers a powerful portrait of community-driven change, where food, land, and cultural knowledge become tools for healing and resilience," reads the presss release.
"Visually striking and deeply hopeful, Tea Creek captures how renewal takes root through shared labour, teaching, and care for the land. It celebrates Indigenous leadership and reminds audiences that reconciliation begins with restoring relationships — to one another and to the earth that sustains us."
Kate Twa, artistic director of Tempest, said she feels honoured to collaborate on the screening.
"Stories like Tea Creek remind us of the living connections between culture, community, and sustainability," Twa said.
Following the screening, guests can stay for a conversation about food security and community resilience in the Okanagan Similkameen.
The showing is at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 and attendance is free, but the theatre asks for an RSVP ahead of time online here.
