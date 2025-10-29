'Giving Tuesday' campaign launching for updated healthcare tech in South Okanagan
Campaign for better care
The South Okanagan Medical Foundation is launching its fifth annual Giving Tuesday campaign.
It runs Nov. 1 through Dec. 2. aiming to raise money for the foundation which goes right back into local healthcare services.
"This year, the campaign is focused on two of the most pressing health concerns in our region, cancer and heart disease, through the purchase of advanced, AI-assisted medical technology," reads a press release announcing the campaign.
Over years past, the Giving Tuesday campaign has raised more than $2 million, much of which contributed to the successful creation of a new oncology clinic at the Penticton Regional Hospital, expanding cancer care for the entire region.
This year, as added incentive to give, Gerry Turchak and Brutus Truck Bodies by Nor-Mar Industries Ltd. have stepped up, pledging to match every dollar donated up to $75,000.
“Access to quality healthcare can change everything for families facing serious illness,” said Turchak.
“This community has always stepped up in times of need, and Giving Tuesday is a way we can make an even bigger impact together.”
The TB Vets Charitable Foundation has already kickstarted fundraising efforts for a new endobronchial ultrasound with a $30,000 donation.
"This advanced diagnostic tool comes with a total cost of $632,500 and represents a vital next step in the Medical Foundation’s fight against cancer," reads the press release.
Every dollar donated will ensure the foundation continues its mission of bringing top-quality healthcare closer to home.
For more information and to donate, click here.
