Community Foundation hosting disco fundraiser in support of the South Okanagan Autism Program

Disco on the SS Sicamous

Photo: Contributed Disco on the Deck: Sparkle & Stripes plans to light up the SS Sicamous next month

Pull out your dancing shoes next month and help out the South Okanagan Autism Program.

The Webb Community Foundation is inviting the community aboard the historic SS Sicamous "for a night of glitz, groove, and giving at Disco on the Deck: Sparkle & Stripes Edition."

The adults-only cocktail and dance fundraiser promises will host a live DJ, a cash bar, and a signature drink included with each ticket.

All proceeds from the evening will support the Webb Community Foundation’s initiative to fund autism assessments through SOAP.

Dr. Miriam Oliver, a pediatrician and qualified autism assessment specialist, along with speech language pathologists Janette Grant and Maureen Wourms Larson, started the program in August 2024.

The multidisciplinary autism assessment program works directly with helping children over six years of age through school-based teams within the South Okanagan School Districts 53 and 67.

The focus is on triaging the highest-needs children first and providing cost-free autism assessments to those families.

“We wanted to create a night that not only brings our community together but also shines a light on an important cause,” Michelle Wikerd, organizer with the Webb Community Foundation, said in the news release.

“This event blends fun, music, and meaningful impact in one unforgettable setting.”

The event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 29, from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

"Guests are encouraged to dress in cocktail attire with a touch of sparkle or stripes — a nod to the nautical setting and disco flair."

Tickets are $50 each, including one drink ticket, and can be purchased online here.