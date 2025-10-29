Penticton News

Local food security 'complex' in the South Okanagan: New report

Food security a complex issue in the South Okanagan.

Food security in the South Okanagan-Similkameen is a complex and multi-faceted issue, according to a new report.

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen, or CFSOS, released its 16-page "Spotlight on Food Security" this weekend, featuring research compiled by Kwantlen Polytechnic University's Institute for Sustainable Food Systems.

"The path to greater food security in the South Okanagan Similkameen is complicated,” said Kevin Ronaghan, CFSOS' community investments manager.

“So many factors influence how we produce and access the food we eat. This report has really broadened our understanding of our local food system. Moving forward, the report’s findings will help us make a greater impact with our food security work.”

The report outlines issues facing the potential goal of being a more sustainable region, producing as much of its own food as possible.

Financial difficulty is one. There are 1,231 farms within the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, Penticton Indian Band, Osoyoos Indian band and Upper and Lower Similkameen Indian Bands, and the average age of a farmer is 58 years old. Sixty-nine per cent do not have a succession plan.

"High land costs and low incomes make it difficult for young farmers to get started, and harder to keep farmland in food production," reads the report, noting the average cost of an acre in the Okanagan is around $40K.

Comparing that to the average cost in Southern Alberta of $5,000 an acre, breaking into agriculture in the Okanagan region is eight times as expensive on average.

Climate change impacts are also a problem to tackle moving forward. The report notes that frost-free days are growing, presenting a potential opportunity for farmers, but if that is coupled with less precipitation and more drought, that could be a problem.

The report also touches on costs of transportation, impacts of different culture, wages and community values.

"That’s what makes it such a complex challenge. No one organization or individual can solve it on their own," reads the report.

"It takes governments, non-profits, farmers, and citizens working together to make sure everyone has reliable access to healthy food. The good news is that our region is full of passionate people rising to this challenge: farmers who grow and innovate, food access organizations that share and support, and community advocates who strive to ensure no one is left behind."

CFSOS encourages all community members to read the full report, which includes suggestions as to how to engage with local food sustainability, online here.