Penticton News

Lower numbers for sockeye salmon return in South Okanagan still progress after decades of work

Sockeye run lower

Casey Richardson

The South Okanagan sockeye salmon run is so far just a percentage of last year's record run, but the Okanagan Nation Alliance is still celebrating their overall progress.

Preliminary forecasts estimate between 15,000 to 16,000 sockeye salmon returning, while there were upwards of 300,000 fish making it into the Okanagan River to spawn last year.

Ryan Benson, a fisheries biologist with ONA, said that the below-average numbers align with the low fry numbers back in 2021. The salmon are on a four-year cycle.

"Just the reality of salmon population dynamics," he said. "It's just the way things roll, and we are doing the best to manage it, and coming up with some other ideas of trying to bump up that run."

"There are good years and bad years, and that's just the way things work with fishery science."

Crews collected broodstock down in the Okanagan River in Oliver this fall, bringing it up to the hatchery located on Penticton Indian Band land.

Salmon are sorted by gender and quality, then loaded into bags and floated down the river into larger tanks, which bring them up to the hatchery for fertilization.

The overall work began in the late 1990s, as an experimental reintroduction of the salmon into Skaha Lake, since there were no sockeye upstream of McIntyre Dam.

The heat in the river, lack of rainfall, low lake levels, and other environmental conditions can all factor into why the numbers are lower this year.

"Typically, if it's an odd year, the runs are very low. We think it might have something to do with the pink salmon population, because they're really high in odd years, and it's kind of a pattern up and down the coast where when the pinks are high, then sockeye and chinook are really low," Benson said.

"Another sort of problem is the high river temperatures that seem to be increasing year to year, usually around June or July. It's called a thermal barrier. So anything over 23 degrees Celsius, and the fish just quit moving."

Benson said water management has a lot to do with it, but there is only so much that can be done there as well.

Penticton dam manager Shaun Reimer, who regulates the water flow out of Okanagan Lake, has spoken in the past about what a balancing act it is with keeping enough water during any drought while also supporting fish movement.

Benson said as warmer water sticks around, the discussions centre on what the ONA will do in 10, 20, and 30 years from now to help with the run.

One experiment the ONA did this year was that they transported 100 sockeye from Wells Dam, which is located on the Columbia River in Washington state, and have been keeping them all summer.

"That's an additional 100 sockeye that we can collect," Benson said. "It was super successful. They all survived. And so possibly two years from now, we might be able to tap into a higher number of those."

In the past six years, the sockeye have had partial access to Okanagan Lake and in the past three years, full access via a ladder.

And just this August, a new passage opened at the Penticton dam to allow fish to swim freely from the river channel into the lake for the first time in roughly a century.

The build was an upgrade from a fishway ladder on the west side of the dam, an experiment that netted some lacklustre results.

Benson said having the new passage open up to allow fish to reach more habitat might help.

The salmon run is important to Indigenous nations throughout the Columbia Basin waterway, a vast area that encompasses not only the Okanagan but also many areas in the United States, all the way to the Pacific Ocean.

"I know the Nation is super happy with the progress and kind of the vision back in the 90s of having salmon back into Okanagan Lake," Benson said.

"We're fortunate that we are actually getting even 15 to 16,000, which is a vast improvement over the mid to late 90s, when we only had 5,000 coming back to Osoyoos. So even though it might seem kind of doom and gloom, I think we've come a long way."

Benson said he hopes to see the public continue to take an interest in growing the salmon run back to its former glory.

"Once you sort of plant the seed with the public, maybe they can start going to their MPs or their MLAs and start advocating for salmon restoration and projects and programs that will help rebuild salmon."