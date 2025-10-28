Penticton News

British comedian bringing sharp-witted show to South Okanagan

Brit comic touching down

Photo: James Mullinger James Mullinger is bringing his British comedic charm to the South Okanagan

A British comedy sensation is touring B.C., and luckily for the South Okanagan, a few local stops are on the agenda.

James Mullinger is known for his sharp wit, observations about the quirks of Canadian life, hilarious stories and pure charm and energy.

Mullinger has appeared on CTV's The Social, the sitcom "Brit Out of Water," and his stand-up on Hulu and Amazon Prime, as well as touring the world live on stage.

And now coming up, the South Okanagan.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to be performing in Oliver and Summerland for the first time,” said Mullinger, in a press release.

“I’ve heard such wonderful things about the people, the vineyards, and those amazing South Okanagan views — I couldn’t resist adding them to the tour.”

Mullinger will take to the stage at the Venables Theatre in Oliver on Wednesday, Nov. 26, and the Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland on Friday, Nov. 28.

For more information and tickets, click here.

