Reminder: Penticton council welcoming all at open house this week
Town hall with city council
Ask questions, share ideas and have discussions at a city council open house this week in Penticton.
This Wednesday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m., city council and city staffers will be on scene at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre for a family-friendly drop in event.
It will be an opportunity to learn about council priorities, provide input on the draft financial plan for the upcoming year, and more.
Updates will be provided on projects such as:
• Esplanade Renewal Plan
• KVR Trail Strategy
• Infrastructure projects
• Penticton’s fire hall renewals
• Replacement of memorial and McLaren arenas
• Public safety
• Housing
Housing in particular has been on the mind of some Pentictonites recently, with the announcement of a potential 50-unit tiny home project for unhoused individuals.
City council has been asked to approve a temporary use permit for the BC Housing-funded development on Okanagan Avenue East near Dartmouth Avenue. They will discuss that permit at a meeting on Nov. 4.
Some members of the community have started an online petition asking that council delay a decision to allow for more community consultation.
City staff has assured Castanet that discussion of the tiny homes project will be on the table Wednesday.
All residents are welcome to come to attend and speak with city staff and councillors about that proposal, as well as any other issues.
The open house is free to attend and is an informal drop-in style event.
More Penticton News
- Kenney criticizes old partyCalgary - 2:55 pm
- Bill Blair next envoy to U.K.Ottawa - 2:53 pm
- Forestry overhaul?BC - 2:52 pm
- Crash now clearedKelowna - 2:24 pm
- Planned burns coming soonApex - 2:23 pm
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$524,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Rhys South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel