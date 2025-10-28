Penticton News

Reminder: Penticton council welcoming all at open house this week

Town hall with city council

Photo: Castanet file photo Penticton council hosting open house at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre Wednesday.

Ask questions, share ideas and have discussions at a city council open house this week in Penticton.

This Wednesday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m., city council and city staffers will be on scene at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre for a family-friendly drop in event.

It will be an opportunity to learn about council priorities, provide input on the draft financial plan for the upcoming year, and more.

Updates will be provided on projects such as:

• Esplanade Renewal Plan

• KVR Trail Strategy

• Infrastructure projects

• Penticton’s fire hall renewals

• Replacement of memorial and McLaren arenas

• Public safety

• Housing

Housing in particular has been on the mind of some Pentictonites recently, with the announcement of a potential 50-unit tiny home project for unhoused individuals.

City council has been asked to approve a temporary use permit for the BC Housing-funded development on Okanagan Avenue East near Dartmouth Avenue. They will discuss that permit at a meeting on Nov. 4.

Some members of the community have started an online petition asking that council delay a decision to allow for more community consultation.

City staff has assured Castanet that discussion of the tiny homes project will be on the table Wednesday.

All residents are welcome to come to attend and speak with city staff and councillors about that proposal, as well as any other issues.

The open house is free to attend and is an informal drop-in style event.