Penticton News
Penticton Search and Rescue training night turns into rescue in Campbell Mountain
Training turns to rescue
Photo: PenSAR
PenSAR heads out to Campbell Mountain to help on Monday night
Members of the Penticton and District Search and Rescue team were rushed off training into a real rescue this week.
On Monday night. crews were called to help an injured person on Campbell Mountain.
PenSAR said their ground teams found the person and provided medical care on scene.
"Thanks to our team’s efficiency and the help of bystanders, we were able to achieve a very quick response time," PenSAR said in a social media post.
"The subject was evacuated off the trail and handed over to BCEHS for further treatment."
The volunteer team said everything went smoothly.
The not-for-profit organization responds, free of charge, 24/7/365 and urges people not to wait for the situation to become dire before calling for help.
