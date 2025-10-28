Penticton News

Local MLA questions Penticton plans for tiny homes project

MLA questions tiny homes

Photo: BC Housing Proposed site of 50 unites of tiny homes to address unhoused population.

Penticton Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee said she wants to see more details on a proposed 50-unit temporary housing project for unhoused individuals.

BC Housing and the City of Penticton announced plans on Friday to seek city council support for the provincially funded development through a Temporary Use Permit at city-owned 616 Okanagan Avenue East.

The permit application will be on the council agenda at the upcoming Nov. 4 meeting.

In the days since the BC Housing announcement, businesses and residents within a 100-metre radius of the site were notified, as per provincial rules.

Then a citizen group sprang up with concerns about the rapid timeline, distributing their own informational flyers and starting the online petition.

Boultbee said in a news release issued Tuesday, that while the province said these tiny homes include “wraparound supports” as well as “mental-health and addiction referrals and supports," she wants more information.

"While everyone in B.C. deserves to be housed and receive the supports they need, projects like this need to have a real plan to deliver services and demonstrate to the surrounding community that individuals will receive appropriate services," the press release reads.

Boultbee said with "rising rates of homelessness and street disorder" throughout the province, there need to be better solutions.

"However, projects like the 50 tiny homes in Penticton need a thorough plan to show the community individuals will be receiving care and resources to help them," she said.

A recently published "point-in-time" homeless count that was conducted in April 2025 found there were 194 unhoused individuals compared to 166 when the last count was done in 2023.

"However, projects like the 50 tiny homes in Penticton need a thorough plan to show the community individuals will be receiving care and resources to help them," Boultbee said.

The MLA's press release goes on to claim that "most people in this facility will have severe mental health and/or addictions issues, and they need support to ensure this site doesn’t turn into another place of chaos."

“I am calling on the government to release a full plan to Pentictonites, and I have engaged the minister to ensure that community concerns are addressed,” Boultbee said.

BC Housing said they will be selecting an "experienced non-profit organization to manage the site, which will provide daily meals, 24-7 staff support, including mental-health and addiction referrals and supports, employment assistance and help accessing permanent housing."

The site will also host several security measures in the site design, such as a fully fenced perimeter, gated access, lighting and security cameras.

“I am calling on the government to release a full plan to Pentictonites, and I have engaged the minister to ensure that community concerns are addressed,” Boultbee said.

BC Housing will share further information as the site progresses and provide further details on the Let's Talk project page online here.