Penticton News

Accused Penticton Toyota arsonist charged with assaulting alleged witness

Assault after arson?

Photo: Castanet Penticton Law Court.

A Penticton man accused of torching a local car dealership is first facing trial for different but related violent charges.

Donald Richard Lorenzetto, born in 1983, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Tuesday facing charges of aggravated assault and intimidation of the justice system — meaning, in this case, intimidation of a witness.

Lorenzetto pleaded not guilty, and trial began with opening remarks from the Crown prosecutor.

The Crown outlined their case that a year after Lorenzetto allegedly set fire to Penticton Toyota on May 11, 2022, a crime for which he is facing a separate trial, Lorenzetto kicked a man in the face while wearing a steel-toed boot.

The Crown alleged that the assault was part of a threat against testifying as a witness in the arson case.

The alleged attack resulted in 13 facial fractures, and the victim needed facial reconstruction surgery.

The assault trial is scheduled to continue until Thursday, with more witnesses expected to testify this week.

Lorenzetto will be back in court facing his arson charge, with trial scheduled to commence on Dec. 1 and proceeding until approximately Dec. 8 2025.