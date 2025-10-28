Penticton News

Annual winter cleanup unlimited yard waste pickup back in Penticton

Unlimited yard waste back

Photo: Pixabay Unlimited yard waste back in Penticton.

As Pentictonites continue to prepare their gardens for winter, the city has announced its unlimited yard waste collection periods.

From Nov. 3 to 7 and Dec. 1 to 5 on residents' regular yard waste collection days, unlimited extra bags can be placed at the curb next to their regular bin.

According to a city press release, the following guidelines must be met:

Place yard waste at regular collection point by 7 a.m. on regular collection day

Leave it at collection point through the day because a second truck may be required to pick it up

Use Kraft paper bags or reusable containers marked as “yard waste"

Bundle branches using string or twine and ensure that prunings are no more than 1m in length, 8 cm in diameter and 50lb/23kg in weight

Maintain a minimum of 1m of space between carts and additional yard waste

Yard waste in plastic bags is not acceptable, nor is dog waste, kitchen scraps and food waste.

For more information, click here.