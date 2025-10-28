Penticton man launching annual fundraiser for local SPCA after years of raising over $150K for the cause
Champion for the SPCA
Penticton's most prolific SPCA supporter is back with his annual fundraiser, hoping to raise as much money as possible for animals in the community.
Barry Zarudenec has been organizing events and scraping together fundraisers for years, raising over $150,000 South Okanagan Similkameen BC SPCA to date.
Zarudenec's signature fundraiser is a night of food and entertainment at The Copper Mug Pub, coming up this Saturday, Nov. 1.
For just $35, get a supper of stuffed chicken breast, roasted potatoes and vegetables, cocktails, live and silent auctions and live music.
Tickets are available at the Copper Mug Pub or by emailing [email protected]
All proceeds from the evening will go right to the local SPCA and their work rescuing and helping animals in the South Okanagan.
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Rhys South Okanagan BC SPCA >
