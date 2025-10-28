Rollout of water meter pilot program coming to rural South Okanagan communities
Rollout of rural meters
Three rural communities in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen are getting to the installation phase of a new "Universal Metering Pilot Program" in concert with the provincial government.
Faulder, Olalla and Willowbrook have each been approved for the fully funded, automated water meter installation research project. The province is interested in identifying what benefits these meters could have in small communities in B.C.
Beginning Oct. 27, the rollout will continue through to the new year.
Each community will get an information meeting first. Faulder's already took place on Oct. 23, and installation there will begin Oct. 27.
Olalla's information event will be Nov. 5 6 to 8 p.m. at the Similkameen Recreation Centre, and it will also include an update on the ongoing Boil Water Notice for that community. Then, meter installation will begin Nov. 19.
Willowbrook's event will be Dec. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Willowbrook Fire Hall, and installation is slated for the new year on Jan. 10.
At each meeting, which is open to the public, RDOS senior staff and the project management team will be on hand to speak to topics the meter program hopes to address such as water supply protection, leak detection, resident empowerment, support for water restrictions and reduced costs.
