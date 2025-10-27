Penticton News

Winners all around: Penticton's Business Excellence Awards names 2025 winners

Photo: Penticton Chamber of Commerce Cannery Brewing takes Business of the Year at Business Excellence Awards

Penticton's business community celebrated excellence at the 38th Annual Business Excellence Awards this weekend, with a packed ballroom full of the who's-who of the town celebrating another wonderful year of success and achievement.

The event was Moulin Rouge-themed, and saw delicious food, wine entertainment and connection.

Businesses and individuals were lauded in a broad range of categories, selected by a committee of sixteen local leaders through a thorough process including in-depth interviews with nominees.

The big award, Business of the Year, went to Cannery Brewing.

"Cannery Brewing is at the heart of Penticton’s craft beer scene, blending exceptional beer, locally inspired food, and welcoming experiences. Their team leads with creativity, care, and collaboration, supporting local events and fostering community connections," reads a press release from the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.

"Through innovation, teamwork, and dedication, Cannery Brewing continues to raise the bar as Penticton’s Business of the Year."

There were many others celebrated as well. See the full list of other award winners below:

Marketing & Communications Excellence Award: Tin Whistle Brewery Co.

Tin Whistle Brewery Co. Hospitality Excellence: Grape Savvy Wine Tours

Grape Savvy Wine Tours Not-For-Profit Excellence award: The Feedway Foundation

The Feedway Foundation C ommunity Builder Excellence: Belich’s AG Foods

Belich’s AG Foods Service Excellence: Barry Beecroft Fuel Distributors Ltd.

Barry Beecroft Fuel Distributors Ltd. Workplace Culture Excellence: South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society.

South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society. New Business of the Year: Amuzing Fun Rentals.

Amuzing Fun Rentals. Young Professional of the Year: Ryan Melvin of Penticton’s RONA.

Ryan Melvin of Penticton’s RONA. Business Leader of the Year: Ian Lindsay of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation

The family of Grandma Grace Greyeyes, a much-loved and respected Penticton Indian Band elder who passed away in late 2023, was given with the David Kampe Legacy award in honour of Greyeyes' legacy of kindness and strength.

"Grandma Grace was also a residential school survivor, and while it is almost impossible to comprehend the trauma someone would carry after living through that experience, she fought to be loving and always looked to help others," reads the Chamber press release.

"Even though she is no longer with us, Grandma Grace will always be a quiet light that will remind us to live with heart, respect, and love for one another."

Read more about each of the winners and all the sponsors of the awards online here.