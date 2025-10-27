Penticton News

Meeting planned to discuss Ignite the Arts Festival amidst Penticton Art Gallery turmoil

Future of Ignite the Arts?

Photo: Casey Richardson Penticton Art Gallery

Another year of Ignite the Arts Festival is around the corner in the spring, and planning needs to get underway.

With much change and turmoil at the Penticton Art Gallery, which has presented the festival in the past and has committed to doing so this spring at least, albeit with unclear details on the organization structure at this time, a group of Ignite organizers and interested parties is hosting a community information meeting tonight, Monday Oct. 27, at Tempest Theatre.

Anyone interested in learning more about this year's Ignite, or has any questions, is welcome to join. Topics discussed will include the basics — what's going on, who is in charge, how does Ignite continue to grow.

If possible, RSVP to [email protected] so the hosts have an idea of numbers.

As well, Ignite artist applications are open online here through Nov. 23, as well as volunteer applications.

Tickets are expected to go on sale for Nov.1.

The meetingtonight runs from 6 to 7 p.m. at Tempest on Eckhardt Avenue .