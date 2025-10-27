Penticton News

Petition springs up asking Penticton council to slow down on tiny homes unhoused project

Petition to delay housing

Photo: BC Housing Proposed site of 50 unites of tiny homes to address unhoused population.

An online petition has sprung up calling on delays for a proposed 50-unit temporary housing project in Penticton.

Last week, BC Housing announced plans to seek city council support for the provincially funded development through a Temporary Use Permit for city-owned 616 Okanagan Avenue East.

The question of granting the permit will be on the council agenda at the upcoming Nov. 4 meeting.

In the days since the BC Housing announcement, businesses and residents within a 100-metre radius of the site were notified, as per provincial rules.

Then a citizen group sprung up with concerns about the rapid timeline, distributing their own informational flyers and starting the online petition.

"While there is broad recognition of the urgent need to address homelessness in Penticton, the absence of meaningful consultation and community engagement regarding this proposal are matters of serious concern. Decisions that significantly alter the character and function of a neighborhood should be made with transparent processes and adequate public participation to ensure that all voices, feedback and concerns are heard and considered," reads the petition.

"Businesses in the industrial area have expressed deep concern regarding the lack of consultation surrounding the proposed Temporary Use Permit. They cite potential increases in theft, property damage, biohazard waste, and insurance costs as serious risks to their operations. Penticton’s industrial zone is limited in size and already accommodates the existing temporary winter shelter, located approximately 550 meters from the proposed site."

As of Monday morning, the petition had 330 signatures.

The petition asks that "at minimum" council delay the TUP decision until more consultation can be done, and urges anyone with an opinion to send their thoughts to city council ahead of 9:30 a.m. Nov. 4, the deadline to have correspondence included in the council package that afternoon.

The stated goal of the tiny homes project with on-site staffing support, as per BC Housing, is to make a dent in a growing homelessness issue in the city, A recent "point-in-time" homeless count found 184 unhoused individuals, up from 166 in 2023.

