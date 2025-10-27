Penticton News

Suggestions for fall sips at quintessential South Okanagan wineries

Okanagan in a glass

Photo: Little Engine Wines Harvest at Little Engine Wines.

Your pursuit for the perfect Okanagan wine isn’t a long journey - fill your cup at one of these South Okanagan-based wineries this fall.

Penticton and Naramata Bench-based Terravista Vineyards is celebrating its 15th harvest, producing Spanish white-varities full of “expressive fruit that truly captures the character of the Naramata Bench.”

“As a small, family-run winery, we’ve built our reputation around Albariño, Verdejo, Viognier, and Rhône-style blends — varieties that were once new and exciting additions to this region and continue to define Terravista,” said proprietors Eric and Dallas Thor.

“Continuing that pioneering approach, we’ve also planted Mencía, a rare Spanish red variety soon to make its debut.”

Terravista’s approach focuses on “flavour development in the vineyard and restraint in the cellar,” with grapes grown in 14-acres of certified organic vineyards along the Naramata Bench.

“We’re incredibly proud of this achievement and our commitment to thoughtful farming (our vineyard sheep play a big role in that!),” said Thor.

Picks go “based on taste, not numbers,” and “gentle techniques (are used) to preserve those bright aromatics while delivering a refreshing backbone of acidity that keeps (the) wines balanced.”

And is this dedication and attention to quality that has seen Terravista claim some top accolades in the country.

“We were thrilled to be named one of the Top 25 Wineries in Canada last year and to bring home two Gold Medals at the National Wine Awards this year — a huge honour for our small team and for our winemaker, Nadine,” said Thor. “Our wines focus on purity of fruit, balance, and a sense of place, with our Albariño and Verdejo leading the lineup.

We’ve also introduced an exciting sub-brand, En Terre Wines where vibrant Riesling and Naramata Bench Syrah will be the focus with some extra fun grapes, Cinsault and Grenache.”

And the fan favourite?

“Albariño is certainly the one! It has that perfect mix of crisp citrus, stone fruit, and bright flavours,” said Thor.

“The Sparkling Albariño is taking the spotlight this year - it’s unexpected and so delicious.”

You can visit them in-person for a tasting at 1853 Sutherland Rd in Penticton or online at terravistavineyards.com

Elevate your tastebuds at Little Engine Wines, a winery that uses a tier-based ranking system that speaks to the winery’s dedication to producing top-quality wine.

Little Engine Wines uses minimal sulphates (to produce a clean wine) and no animal fining agents, meaning the wine they produce is vegan. Red are bottled unfined and unfiltered, and their French Oak Barrel Program is ever-evolving, and with six unique French cooperages, a whopping ten styles in finishes and toasts are produced.

Have a membership at Little Engine Wines? Special releases for members-only are derived from lots of grapes considered to be “too good to blend.”

Grapes are hand-harvested at Little Engine Wines, with the decision to pick based on flavours and phenolic ripeness.

But what Little Engine Wines really focuses is on is the relationship with the land and learning the grapes.

That focus, dedication and hard work produces tiers such as Elevation, a “collection of playful, quality wines, made for spontaneous occasions.”

Silver Tier is “recognized for [its] omplexity, exceptional quality and for having harmony between all the key

attributes that make an exceptional wine.” Gold Tier uses a collection of the finest estate fruit, and “these wines are confident expressions of each varietal, expressing their terroir and origin with finesse, complexity and authenticity while delivering stunning levels of richness, texture and finish.”

"Platinum Tier is a member’s only collection, featuring a “few wines that rise above and

deserve the added attention.”

Little Engine Wines is located at 851 Naramata Rd in Penticton and online at littleenginewines.com

