Penticton company expands recycling capability of used oil and antifreeze materials

A Penticton company shared that they've upgraded their recycling infrastructure to ensure they can collect and store more used oil and antifreeze materials.

Barry Beecroft Fuel Distributors Ltd, which has been partnered with Interchange Recycling since 2021, shared this week that they have made substantial upgrades to its used oil recycling infrastructure.

Interchange Recycling is a not-for-profit organization focused on the collection and recycling of used motor oil, oil filters, oil containers, used antifreeze and antifreeze containers in BC.

Thanks to their infrastructure grant, Barry Beecroft's facility received a new 5,000-litre tank, along with a drum funnel for used oil collection and storage of additional Interchange Recycling program materials.

"This location in Penticton is a high traffic area where additional collection infrastructure will improve accessibility for the community,” David Lawes, CEO of Interchange Recycling, said in the news release.

“Used oil is a perfectly recyclable product, and we are working on improving access for British Columbia and Yukon residents."

Used oil can be re-refined into new lubricating oil or material inputs for manufacturing or energy products.

Interchange Recycling was formed in 2003 under the British Columbia Society Act.

For the past two decades, the not-for-profit has built up access for 99.4 percent of residents across the province to recycling locations for materials in a free and eco-friendly way.

Chase Spence, the operations and safety manager with Barry Beecroft, said thanks to the support of Interchange Recycling’s Infrastructure Grant, they're now able to better meet the needs of employees and customers.

"Improving recycling access for Penticton residents, ultimately contributing to a safer environment for our community."

Interchange Recycling said in 2024, they collected 47,717,447 litres of used oil in B.C. and awarded six infrastructure grants.

A listing of all the public recycling centres across B.C. can be found online here.