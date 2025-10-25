Penticton News
All City of Penticton sports fields will be closed this Saturday and Sunday
Sport fields close due to rain
Photo: City of Penticton
All City of Penticton sports fields will be closed this weekend
The City of Penticton announced on Friday night that due to inclement weather and ongoing rain, all city sports fields will be closed this Saturday and Sunday.
The city said the decision was made to protect field conditions and ensure safety.
"We’ll provide an update on Monday regarding reopening plans based on weather and field assessments," the city said.
"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. Stay dry and safe this weekend!"
More details on the sports fields can be found here.
