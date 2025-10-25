Penticton News

Penticton RCMP and City Bylaw conducting Halloween safety patrols

More patrols for Halloween

Photo: Castanet FILE - Lights on top of an RCMP vehicle

There will be more officers on the streets for the spooky season, as the Penticton RCMP and Penticton Bylaw Services plan to be conducting joint patrols.

The RCMP announced the team up for Halloween safety patrols on Friday.

Superintendent Beth McAndie, Officer in Charge of the Penticton RCMP, said community safety is a top priority.

“Our officers will be out on enhanced patrols alongside Penticton Bylaw, focusing on residential areas and high-traffic neighbourhoods to ensure trick-or-treaters, drivers, and residents all enjoy the night responsibly.”

RCMP said residents can expect to see additional resources on the ground to monitor vehicle speeds, support pedestrian safety, and respond quickly to any public concerns or reports of mischief.

The Penticton RCMP is encouraging parents, trick-or-treaters, and motorists to keep the following tips in mind this Halloween:

For Trick-or-Treaters and Parents:

Wear bright or reflective clothing and carry a flashlight or glow stick.

Stay on sidewalks and use crosswalks—avoid running across the street.

Visit well-lit homes and never enter a stranger’s residence.

Inspect all treats before consuming them.

For Drivers:

Slow down and be extra alert in residential areas.

Avoid distractions and watch carefully for children crossing the road.

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

For Residents:

Keep walkways clear and well-lit for visitors.

Report suspicious activity or unsafe behaviour to police immediately.

Secure pets indoors to avoid any unexpected reactions to costumes or noise.

“Our goal is to make sure everyone gets home safely and enjoys the night,” added Supt. McAndie. “By working together as a community, we can help make Halloween memorable for all the right reasons.”

The Penticton RCMP can be reached at 250-492-4300.