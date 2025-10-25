Penticton News

Plenty of fun planned at Penticton Seniors' Drop-In Centre

Lots going on for seniors

Photo: Penticton Seniors' Drop-In Centre Society Penticton Seniors' Drop-In Centre Society

There are lots of events coming up at the Penticton Seniors' Drop-In Centre.

On Oct. 26, get spooky at the Halloween dance from 1 to 5 p.m. Rebel Luv will be playing, and there will be a costume contest, door prizes, including a chance to win a one-night stay at the Lakeside Resort and two Vees tickets.

Then on Oct. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. all first responders from Summerland to Apex have been invited to an evening of thanks to them.

"We invite all first responders—police officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, sheriff deputies, and all other emergency personnel-to enjoy an evening of appreciation and gratitude," reads a press release explaining that the event is just for first responders.

"There will be food, music, a cash bar and a Cowboy Raffle. Heartfelt tributes to our local heroes from guest speakers will be shared."

Any first responders interested in attending can RSVP to Rebecca at 250-462-3819.

Then comes the Christmas Craft Fair on November 1 and 2.

"Our Craft Fair has been running for 25 years, we have over 40 vendors, our famous bake sale. All crafts are homemade," reads the press release.

Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 3p.m.; Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., all are welcome.

For more information about the centre and its activities, click here.