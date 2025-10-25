Penticton News

Penticton Art Gallery chaos continues as former curator sues over dismissal

Suing the art gallery

Photo: Casey Richardson Penticton Art Gallery

The former curator of the Penticton Art Gallery has officially filed a civil lawsuit seeking damages related to his dismissal, all while the non-profit's board of directors continues to experience resignations and changeover.

Paul Crawford filed suit against the Penticton Art Gallery Society this week, alleging constructive dismissal due to "significant bullying, harassment, and an overall toxic, dysfunctional, and exclusionary workplace environment" by members of the board.

He was informed in August 2025 that he was being placed on a "temporary layoff," to which Crawford maintains he did not consent, and to which he responded with a letter from his legal counsel expressing he considered himself constructively dismissed.

Despite that letter, the board maintained publicly that it expected Crawford back at work in November, which Crawford has always disputed. Meanwhile, multiple members of staff and the board began to resign.

Then, at a highly charged public information meeting earlier this week, the remaining members of the dwindling board claimed the layoff decision was financial due to dire straits in the gallery's coffers.

A room full of unhappy gallery members questioned the decision, with many wondering why, if cash is the problem, the board would get rid of the man most capable of bringing in events and exhibits that make money.

Two more members of the board, president Claude Roberto and longtime board member Bob Doull, resigned in the days after the meeting.

The curator's claims

Crawford's lawuit outlines that his base salary was roughly $80K per year, plus benefits and six weeks of vacation.

"It was an implied term of [Crawford's] employment agreement that he was entitled to reasonable notice of termination without cause under the common law," reads the suit.

"The employment agreement did not contain any terms, either express or implied, which granted [the Penticton Art Gallery] the right to place [Crawford] on a temporary layoff."

The suit then goes on to outline alleged issues between the board and Crawford, claiming in part that board members were "usurping and undermining" Crawford's role, failing to "engage, investigate, or take appropriate action in response to numerous reports of exclusion, toxicity, and bullying and harassment," on the job, and accusing the board of "an overall lack of transparency with respect to [Crawford's] role" and any steps towards improvement regarding board actions.

Independent of Crawford, several individuals with personal knowledge of the situation have corroborated feeling the work environment was, at times, hostile and confusing.

"[Crawford] raised his concerns to the board on several occasions, most recently during a meeting on August 15, 2025. In response to [Crawford] raising these concerns, a member of the Board stated they could simply terminate his position," reads the claim.

Crawford has been unemployed since mid-August, and is seeking damages for breach of contract equal to what he would have earned during that time, as well as any other relief that the court may decide.

"The conduct of [The Penticton Art Gallery Society] was a material and fundamental breach of its obligations of good faith and fair dealing owed to [Crawford] and caused [Crawford] to suffer damages and losses," reads the claim.

Changeover on the board

Meanwhile, the society's board continues to undergo major shifts.

In a press release issued Friday, the gallery called Roberto and Doull's exit "an unexpected turn of events," and announced that board vice president Leslie Whatmough will be interim president for now.

"The board recognizes that times of transition can raise questions and concerns, and we wish to reassure our members, artists, and supporters that the Penticton Art Gallery remains steadfast in its mission to serve the community through transparency, inclusivity, and collaboration," reads the press release.

"We invite our community to join us in shaping a renewed vision for the gallery, one that honours its remarkable history while embracing innovation, dialogue, and creative partnerships ... Together, we look ahead with optimism to a renewed chapter for the Penticton Art Gallery, one that celebrates both its rich legacy and its promise for the future."

For his part, Crawford told Castanet his lawsuit is "not about taking down the gallery." He and other former employees contacted by Castanet all state their love for the work the gallery does, but their problem has been with the board's conduct in running the society.

The Penticton Art Gallery Society has not yet filed a response to Crawford's civil claim.