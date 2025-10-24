Penticton News

City, province and PIB look to add supports for people experiencing homelessness in Penticton

Tiny homes being pitched

Photo: Casey Richardson Recent photo of the encampment along Highway 97 and the river channel near Fairview Road.

Following months of back-and-forth conversations between the City of Penticton, the Penticton Indian Band, and the province, an announcement was made on Friday that a new site is being eyed to build temporary homes.

A recently published "point-in-time" homeless count that was conducted in April 2025 found there were 194 unhoused individuals compared to 166 when the last count was done in 2023.

Seventy-eight of those people were unsheltered and 116 sheltered, the latter meaning those who may be staying in shelters overnight, transition houses, detox facilities and the like.

The city and PIB have also been working on addressing the encampment at the intersection of Highway 97 and Fairview Road.

Residents have expressed concerns for months over the growing encampment, which was cleared out at the end of June before some returned.

There was also the issue that emergency housing and homeless shelters were reportedly too full to take in more people.

Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, said that they are working to help people leave encampments and find a safe place to stay with the supports they need.

"We know there's an urgent need for temporary housing in Penticton, and that's why we're working with the city, snpink'tn Indian Band and local partners to provide these spaces and supports as quickly as possible," she said.



The provincial government, through BC Housing and in co-operation with the City of Penticton, is looking at 616 Okanagan Ave. E. as a site for as many as 50 new temporary tiny homes with on-site supports for people experiencing homelessness.

City council will consider a temporary-use permit for this purpose at the Nov. 4 meeting.



If the municipality gives approval, they said "homes will be offered to people experiencing homelessness in the community, with wraparound supports to support them on a permanent pathway to housing."

The temporary winter shelter, which is located at 441 Dawson Avenue, was given a green light by council in March to continue 24/7 year-round through April 2026 rather than its previously intended closing date of March 31, 2025.

BC Housing announced that they have extended funding for the winter shelter to stay open over the past summer and winter, and added five more spaces.



BC Housing said they will be selecting an "experienced non-profit organization to manage the site, which will provide daily meals, 24-7 staff support, including mental-health and addiction referrals and supports, employment assistance and help accessing permanent housing."

The site will also host several security measures in the site design, such as a fully fenced perimeter, gated access, lighting and security cameras.



"This initiative marks a significant step forward in addressing the impacts of the encampment on our community," said Mayor of Penticton Julius Bloomfield.

"It's the result of months of co- ordinated work between the city, the Province, BC Housing, snpink'tn Indian Band and our local partners. This is about restoring safety and dignity, both for those sheltering outdoors and for the broader community."



The city and PIB have been pushing for BC Housing's Homeless Encampment Action Response Team (HEART) and Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing (HEARTH to come to the community.

They said they have worked with BC Housing to identify suitable land for these much-needed spaces.

"The snpink'tn Indian Band welcomes this important step forward with our partners in the Province and the City of Penticton," said Greg Gabriel, Chief, Penticton Indian Band.



"Homelessness is a challenge that affects the whole community and together we must find solutions that are safe, compassionate and sustainable. This announcement reflects the shared commitment to care for all people and to ensure that no one is left without dignity or support."



BC Housing will share further information as the site progresses and provide further details on the Let's Talk project page online here.

Penticton is now the third Interior community to adopt temporary housing, joining Kamloops and Kelowna.