Vernon historian has footage of fishing northern Vancouver Island in 1963

When the fishing was great

People have been fishing ever since they realized they could eat fish.

There are numerous methods for removing fish from the habitat but the most common in North America is a time tested rod and reel.

Although there are fly, casting and spinning reels, the basic idea is the same throughout: a flexible rod, reel, fishing line and a hook.

In this week's trip down Memory Lane, Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has converted another episode of the popular 1960's outdoor show Tides and Trails into a 4K format where show host Ted Peck provides tips on how to catch fish in rivers on Vancouver Island.

The biggest difference from then to now is how to get to the Mahatma River and Quatsino Sound near Port Hardy and Nahmint Lake near Port Alberni.

“In 1963, Port Hardy was a bit more challenging to travel to. Current day Highway 19 ended abruptly at Kelsey Bay, the only way to travel to Port Hardy was by flying or ferry,” Arseneault said adding, 62 years ago, “this part of Vancouver Island was quite remote. Loggers and fishermen had their livelihoods alongside First Nations members who lived here for thousands of years.”

Due in no small part to its remoteness, Vancouver Island has historically yielded some of the province’s greatest fishing opportunities as proven by Peck and his fishing buddies as they reel in catch after catch.

“However, as we see in the footage and what will become apparent in years later, unsustainable logging practices severely damaged the waterways,” Arseneault said.

“Fortunately various groups and First Nations helped bring about positive change since then, and returns are increasing again.”

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footag is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

- with files from Francois Aresneault