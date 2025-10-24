RDOS working on solutions to Okanagan Falls brown water issues
Brown water solutions
Solutions are being discussed to address brown water in the lower zone of the Okanagan Falls water system.
"The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is aware of recent reports of discoloured water," reads a press release issued Friday.
"The RDOS appreciates the community’s patience and wants to provide clarity on this evolving situation as well as next steps."
According to the news release, the colour is caused by "manganese and iron reacting with the chlorine in the water and creating sediment that has settled in the pipes. When water moves quickly through the system, these sediments can be stirred up, resulting in temporary turbidity."
Well #2, which has higher levels of manganese, was brought online for a week to maintain supply during another well repair.
To address the issue, an irrigation ban has been removed "to allow increased water use, which helps flush out sediments more quickly."
As well, the RDOS has moved its annual flushing program up to this Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.
"If discolouration persists after flushing, the RDOS will investigate further to ensure there are no additional issues," reads the press release.
A water quality advisory remains in place for that lower zone.
Long-term solutions are also being discussed, such as exploring other water sources and infrastructure updates.
If the current discolouration issues persist beyond October 31, the RDOS will conduct more investigation.
"The RDOS appreciates the community’s patience and understanding during this time."
