Penticton News

Penticton Rotary names first Student of the Month for 2025-26 school year

Rotary Student of the Month

Photo: Rotary Club of Penticton Minh (Toby) Pham.

The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise proudly launches its Student of the Month program for academic year 2025-26 by selecting Minh (Toby) Pham—a dynamic, tech savvy and compassionate grade 12 student at Penticton Secondary School—as SOM awardee for October. Pham is the 68th recipient since the program’s unveiling a decade ago.

Club members were particularly impressed by Pham’s exceptional leadership and programming skills. He serves as lead coder for the award-winning Penticton Robotics team; founded and leads Pen High’s Hack Club for student programmers; and led the development of an autonomous lumber-carrying robot in collaboration with Greyback Construction.

Originally from Vietnam, Pham immigrated to Penticton four years ago as the eldest of three children in a close-knit family. His strong work ethic, resilience, drive and perseverance are clear reflections of his upbringing and family values.

At Pen High, Pham has consistently excelled in STEM subjects, maintaining a 94.6% average in science and math courses in Grades 10 and 11. This year, he is enrolled in several advanced placement (university-level) science courses. English Language Learning teacher Jindalee Webb described him as “engaging, kind and hardworking,” praising his quiet yet impactful leadership and willingness to help others—whether by translating for new Vietnamese students or repairing classmates’ computers free of charge.

Pham’s passion for computer science began early. According to his mother, his interest in technology started at age three when he first played with a laptop. That curiosity evolved into technical proficiency through self-directed learning, online courses and practical application.

In Grades 9 and 10, Pham helped support his family’s digital printing business, Emochoice, by creating a digital product catalogue and building a network to streamline design-to-print processes. When the business required less of his time, he shifted focus to robotics—taking on the demanding role of lead programmer for the Penticton Robotics team.

The student-led team, composed of students from Penticton Secondary and Princess Margaret, competes annually in the Pacific Regional FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC), an elite international contest. As the sole coder for the past two years, Pham has dedicated over 500 hours each year to programming, debugging, and maintaining the team’s sophisticated robot systems.

During last February’s 60-team FRC competition in Vancouver, several systems failed in the early rounds testing the team’s resilience. Pham, who also served as robot driver, quickly adapted strategies mid-match. His calmness under pressure and tactical decision-making impressed the top-qualifying Hawaiian team, who invited Penticton, along with a second Hawaiian team, to join them in the playoffs. Amazingly, they emerged victorious over seven other alliances in the championship finals to take home the prestigious winner’s banner—Penticton’s very first!

“I’ve watched Toby grow from a gifted programmer into an inspiring leader,” said Maggie science teacher and robotics team advisor Josh Walker. “His strategic thinking and technical ability were instrumental to our success in Vancouver. His legacy of mentoring and unwavering commitment will be deeply missed.”

Pham’s influence extends beyond competitions. Last summer, he co-led a project with Greyback Construction to build an Automated Guided Cart (AGC) capable of moving 1,000 pounds of lumber autonomously. The project was funded in part by the BC Youth in Manufacturing Initiative. Pham handled every stage—from electronic design and 3D modeling to developing a web app for remote control.

“Toby skilfully led the autonomous robot project, handling everything from design to execution,” said Greyback Project Engineer Terry Rogers. “His initiative, technical skill and problem-solving exceeded all expectations. We’ve retained him part-time to support future projects.”

Equally committed to freely sharing his knowledge, Pham founded the Pen High Hack Club last year. Starting with just five students, the club has grown to over 30 members. He teaches coding, 3D modeling and circuit board design, often mentoring peers one-on-one.

Computer programming teacher Ainsley Miller praised Pham for his initiative and mentorship. “He’s a highly motivated and inspiring student who eagerly pursued independent projects in my class. The Hack Club’s growth and success are a direct result of his vision and leadership.”

Pham takes pride in his students’ breakthroughs. “It always makes me smile when a member’s face lights up after their 3D print or circuit board finally works,” he said. “Those lightbulb moments make it all worthwhile.”

When reflecting on his high school journey, Pham cites the robotics team’s regional championship win as his proudest moment, followed closely by launching the Hack Club and leading the AGC project.

Outside of academics and tech, Pham enjoys cooking traditional Vietnamese dishes, a passion inspired by his mother. He also volunteers on weekends with The Fraternal Order of Eagles, assisting with their breakfast fundraising programs.

Upon graduation, Pham plans to pursue a Bachelor of Applied Science in Computer Engineering at UBC. Endowed with exceptional leadership potential, strength of character and dedication to service, this outstanding young man is surely poised for a promising and impactful career.