Penticton News

Knife threats in parking lot net conditional sentence for former Penticton man

No jail for knife-wielder

Photo: Castanet Penticton Law Court.

A former Penticton man caught wielding a knife in a parking lot will not see time behind bars, and has been urged to seek help for substance abuse.

Court in Penticton heard Thursday that on Aug. 27, 2023, an RCMP constable saw two men yelling and screaming at each other in a parking lot at Duncan and Main in Penticton.

One man, later identified as Eric A.Wuensche, was shirtless and wielded a long, curved knife.

The constable believed the situation was dangerous, and he arrested Wuensche.

Wuensche admitted to the crime and pleaded guilty, saying he didn’t realize until he was under arrest that he had the knife in his hand. He dropped it when he was told by the police officer.

Wuensche now lives in Kamloops “on the margins of society,” in the words of his criminal defence lawyer.

He has no criminal record, but struggles with illicit drug abuse.

Wuensche appeared in court via video from his current location in Kamloops and seemed to doze off at times, and spoke with a slight slur, causing alarm from the judge.

Before sentencing, Judge Lynett Jung expressed her hope that he would find help.

“I think you’re in a battle for your life,” Jung said. “You’re not looking so good … it’s really important that you get into housing and get some help … the drugs are poison.”

She sentenced Wuensche to strict probation conditions for 12 months on conditional discharge, rather than jail, and added a firm warning that Wuensche needed to take the conditions seriously or risk time behind bars.