Abandoning ship: More board members leave amidst Penticton Art Gallery turmoil

Photo: Casey Richardson Penticton Art Gallery leadership remains in flux.

Multiple Penticton Art Gallery board members have resigned following a tumultuous public meeting that included the disclosure of financial issues.

The information session took place on Monday at the gallery, following a summer of staff and board members steadily abandoning ship.

On Thursday, Castanet learned that board of directors president Claude Roberto and fellow directors Bob Doull and Banu Tulumen have joined the exodus, reportedly leaving their positions.

This came on the heels of Roberto and Doull featuring prominently at Monday's meeting, during which Doull in particular spoke up about dire financial straits at the gallery and defended the decision to let key staff members go.

A few days later, Roberto and Doull appear to be out of the picture, too.

Frank Regehr, a relative newcomer to the gallery's board who joined in May, confirmed to Castanet that he is aware of those resignations.

He said the board is in a period of "a bit of reorganizing."

"We're still short of directors; it's still a fairly new board for a number of people, including myself," Regehr said.

The board faced stark criticism from gallery members at Monday's meeting. Members wanted to know what the direction was for the future, and sought answers as to why longtime curator and executive director Paul Crawford, as well as gift shop manager Karen Walls, had been let go this summer, given they were ostensibly the powerhouses behind revenue generation.

Crawford has a lawsuit in the works related to his departure, claiming constructive dismissal through a hostile work environment that made his job intolerable.

Bob Doull spent part of the meeting on Monday assuring the audience that active hiring was in the works to replace roles which had been vacated over the summer, voluntarily or otherwise.

But as of publication, the gallery's dwindling board of directors has fewer than seven members.

Gallery members are calling for a "Special General Meeting" to potentially shake up the board and reshape the gallery's future. Doull agreed to this at Monday's meeting.

On Thursday, Regehr said he could not confirm whether that meeting is in the works.

He also added he has confidence in the board moving forward, stating that despite many members being relatively green to this specific board, they bring expertise from all around — including himself as a former city councillor.

"It just gives me good confidence in the experience that people have had in art galleries and others right around the world, actually," Regehr said.

"I look quite positively on the capacity and knowledge that these people have."

Meanwhile, paying patrons and members of the gallery are looking for their day to confront the board as it remains.

Former curator Crawford remains listed as a staff member on the gallery website, despite his publicly stated intention not to return to the job following the layoff.

The gallery will have just one remaining paid staff member by mid-November.

The City of Penticton, traditionally a major funding source for the gallery, heads into budget deliberations that same month.