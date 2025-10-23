Penticton News

Accused Naramata murderer charged with assaulting officer in custody

Alleged killer charged again

Photo: Vancouver Police Department Ekene Anigbo

One of the men accused of killing a woman in Naramata in 2021 has been charged again with seriously assaulting a peace officer while in custody in Oliver.

Ekene Anigbo is facing a first-degree murder charge for the killing of 57-year-old Kathleen Richardson. Richardson's body was found inside her Naramata home on June 9, 2021, and Anigbo and Jalen Falk, both 26, were charged in her killing nearly two years later.

Anigbo has behind bars since he was arrested in October 2021 in Richmond and subsequently convicted of firearms charges. He recently completed his four-year prison sentence on those charges, serving the majority of the sentence at Ontario's Millhaven Institution, a maximum security prison.

But he was transferred to a B.C. prison this past December, believed to be the Kent Institution in Agassiz, and he remains in custody while he awaits trial on the murder charge.

Allegations of violence behind bars

Last week, the BC Prosecution Service charged Anigbo with assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm. The allegation stems from an incident on Sept. 12 in Oliver, presumably at the Okanagan Correctional Centre, although details of the incident are not known.

Anigbo's murder case has been slowly making its way through Kelowna court, with the court working its way through dozens of pre-trial applications, and he had likely been transferred to OCC to attend court dates in Kelowna.

He's scheduled to begin a four-month jury trial on the murder charge in March.

In a Parole Board decision this past May, denying him statutory release on his firearms charges, the board noted Anigbo had been “involved in about five security incidents” since October 2024. These incidents included assaulting another offender, uttering threats, possession of “contraband” and disruptive behaviour.

These all occurred after an April 2024 incident at Millhaven, in which Anigbo was charged with aggravated assault and weapons charges following an alleged stabbing of another inmate's chest. The victim in that alleged assault required open-heart surgery.

That matter is still ongoing in the Ontario courts.

In the Parole Board decision from May of this year, the board ruled that Anigbo would be likely to "commit an offence causing death or serious harm to another person" if he were released.

Gang violence

Richardson's murder occurred about a month after the bodies of brother Carlos and Erick Fryer were found in a remote area near Naramata. Richardson is the mother of Wade Cudmore, who was convicted last October of second-degree murder in the killing of the brothers.

Cudemore has continued to deny any involvement in the killings, but he was sentenced this past November to a life sentence, with no chance of parole for 18 years.

At trial, the court heard how the killings involved a drug deal gone wrong, among people who were involved in gang activity.

Back in October 2021 - four months after Richardson's killing but before he had been charged with the murder - Anigbo was named by the Vancouver Police Department as one of its top six most-dangerous Lower Mainland gang members.

The case against Anigbo’s co-accused Jalen Falk is currently covered under a publication ban.