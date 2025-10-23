Penticton News
Landslide warning in effect for Similkameen as rainy weather is expected
Landslide warning in effect
Photo: LSIB
LSIB issues to landslide warning for Oct. 25 to 27.
A landslide warning has been issued by the Lower Similkameen Indian Band Thursday for the weekend.
In a press release, the LSIB said the warning is in effect for both the Ashnola and Chopaka areas as of 2 p.m. Saturday.
The warning coincides with rainfall entering the Interior this weekend. The landslide warning will be in effect until 4 a.m. Monday.
The LSIB has said the warning only indicates potential landslide weather conditions and is not an alert. Rainfall can impact slopes and slide activity.
Those who see any slope movement are asked to move to a safe location and call 911.
LSIB said it is continuing to monitor the area.
