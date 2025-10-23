Penticton News

Penticton council approves crosswalk for armed forces

Photo: Castanet Penticton city council approves new crosswalk tribute.

Penticton city council has approved a new painted crosswalk honouring veterans, while also pushing for guidelines in the future for similar requests.

At Tuesday's meeting, council approved Coun. Jason Reynen's motion to spend $15,000 from the city's gaming reserve on a painted thermoplastic crosswalk celebrating veterans close to the downtown cenotaph.

The crosswalk will be "in remembrance of the sacrifices of our armed forces," and a design has not yet been finalized.

While all present members of council voted in favour of the crosswalk, it came with some caveats.

"I am in support of this but I am also aware of it being very shaky ground for us to be on, I believe it’s important that when we start doing things for special interest groups that we have a policy in place to lead us through that,"

Coun. Campbell Watt said.

“I will support this but I would like this to be the catalyst for staff to put together some kind of policy or program for us to follow win the future because I don’t really want to see a piecemeal ‘every [crosswalk] a different way.'"

Other councillors around the table agreed.

After approving the crosswalk, they also voted to direct city staff to "look into a policy for sidewalks, plaques, memorials, flags, etc."

That will ostensibly be presented at a later meeting.