Penticton council approves crosswalk for armed forces
Crosswalk for armed forces
Penticton city council has approved a new painted crosswalk honouring veterans, while also pushing for guidelines in the future for similar requests.
At Tuesday's meeting, council approved Coun. Jason Reynen's motion to spend $15,000 from the city's gaming reserve on a painted thermoplastic crosswalk celebrating veterans close to the downtown cenotaph.
The crosswalk will be "in remembrance of the sacrifices of our armed forces," and a design has not yet been finalized.
While all present members of council voted in favour of the crosswalk, it came with some caveats.
"I am in support of this but I am also aware of it being very shaky ground for us to be on, I believe it’s important that when we start doing things for special interest groups that we have a policy in place to lead us through that,"
Coun. Campbell Watt said.
“I will support this but I would like this to be the catalyst for staff to put together some kind of policy or program for us to follow win the future because I don’t really want to see a piecemeal ‘every [crosswalk] a different way.'"
Other councillors around the table agreed.
After approving the crosswalk, they also voted to direct city staff to "look into a policy for sidewalks, plaques, memorials, flags, etc."
That will ostensibly be presented at a later meeting.
More Penticton News
- Return news to Facebook?Canada - 12:06 pm
- US Fed holds interest ratesBusiness - 11:56 am
- Break-in at food bankMalakwa - 11:48 am
- Visitor centre rented againKeremeos - 11:42 am
- Photos: Toronto digging outToronto - 11:26 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$935,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Wrath South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel